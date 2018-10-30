Meek Mill Gets Cozy In Sultry ‘Dangerous’ Video

Meek Mill unveiled a tantalizing new video for his song “Dangerous,” which features Jeremih and PnB Rock. The track appears on Meek’s latest EP, Legends of Summer. The Kid Art-directed clip boasts a simple set up, with shots of scantily clad women, stacks of money and luxury goods interspersed with footage of Meek, Jeremih and PnB rock performing the sultry cut. Elsewhere in the video, Meek spits his lovestruck verses – “I done put so many diamond chains on you, they get tangled up/ I never felt like this, it’s strange as fuck” – while cuddling with his partner in a red-lit room.

Meek Mill released Legends of Summer this July, just months after he was released from prison on bail. The four-track project also features collaborations with Sizz Beats (“Millidelphia”) and Miguel (“Stay Woke”). The rapper has also made a handful of guest appearances in recent months, collaborating with T.I. on “Jefe,” Tory Lanez on “Drip” and Belly and M.I.A. on “Immigrant.”

In September, Meek Mill told The New York Post that he was working on a new album, though he declined to say when it would arriving, noting instead, “I’m not actually giving out a release date, it’s a surprise album.” The rapper’s last LP, DC4, was released in 2016.