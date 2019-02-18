Watch Meek Mill, J. Cole Perform During the 2019 NBA All-Star Game

Meek Mill, J. Cole, Anthony Hamilton and Carly Rae Jepsen performed during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, which was held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Meek Mill, who was backed by six dancers and a DJ, delivered a medley of pyro-punctuated songs from his most recent album, Championships, including “Intro,” “Going Bad” and “Uptown Vibes” as well as his 2012 track “Dreams and Nightmares.”

J. Cole repped his home state for his halftime show appearance. Backed by a band and backup singers and moving between platforms that provided close proximity to fans, he performed a medley of songs, including “Middle Child,” “ATM,” “Love Yourz” and “No Role Modelz.” He also gave a shout out to 21 Savage, who is in the midst of an immigration legal battle. “21 Savage we love you,” J. Cole said before rapping lines from 21 Savage’s “A Lot.”

Another hometown artist, Anthony Hamilton, took on the National Anthem duties. Backed by two acoustic guitar players, Hamilton delivered a soulful rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Carly Rae Jepsen represented her home country with her performance of the Canadian National Anthem. Jepsen sang an a cappella rendition of “O Canada.”



