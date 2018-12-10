Watch Meek Mill’s Celebratory ‘Intro’ Video

Meek Mill has dropped his celebratory new video for “Intro,” the opening track off the rapper’s new album and first post-prison LP Championships. In the Kid Art-directed video, Meek Mill and his crew gather in an empty office building to revel the rapper’s freedom and reflect on what they overcame to be there, which is showcased via quick flashes of crime scenes and bullet shell casings.

Meek Mill’s Championships arrived on November 30th. Since then, the rapper has detailed a 16-city U.S. tour scheduled to begin in February 2019; the jaunt marks Meek Mill’s first since his release from prison earlier this year.

Championships features guest appearances by former foe Drake, Cardi B, Kodak Black, Ella Mai, Future, 21 Savage and, on the album highlight “What’s Free,” Jay-Z and Rick Ross; Meek Mill later discussed Jay-Z’s headline-generating lyric from that track on CNN. The Philadelphia rapper also previously shared the video for Championships‘ “Dangerous” featuring Jeremih and PnB Rock.