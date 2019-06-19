×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1328: Howard Stern
Read Next Charles Reich, Counterculture Intellectual Behind 'Greening of America,' Dead at 91 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Meek Mill, Future Team for Co-Headlining U.S. Tour

24-city ‘Legendary Nights Tour’ kicks off in St. Louis, Missouri in August

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Meek Mill and Future have announced their co-headlining 'Legendary Nights Tour.'

Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; EDMOND SADAKA EDMOND/SIPA/Shutterstock

Meek Mill and Future are joining forces for a co-headlining U.S. tour. The 24-city trek, dubbed the ‘Legendary Nights Tour,’ launches in August and wraps in October. YG, Mustard and Megan Thee Stallion will serve as special guests for select dates. General tickets go on sale on Friday. Presale tickets are available Tuesday through Thursday for Citi cardmembers and Tidal subscribers.

The rappers kick things off at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, Missouri on August 28th, before continuing through the Midwest, which includes stops in Chicago, Illinois and Detroit, Michigan before heading to the East Coast through the first part of September. The tour then heads South and West before culminating on October 5th at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Related

English singer Ed Sheeran performs on stage at Luz Stadium, Lisbon Portugal, 01 June 2019.Ed Sheeran concert at Luz Stadium, Lisbon, Portugal - 01 Jun 2019
Ed Sheeran Enlists Eminem, Cardi B, Khalid for 'No.6 Collaborations Project'
Watch Jermaine Dupri Trace So So Def's Southern Hip-Hop Revolution in New Doc Trailer

Earlier this month, Meek Mill appeared on Gucci Mane’s “Backwards” and also teamed with Nav to release their cameo-filled “Tap.” The rapper also recently released the video for “Oodles O’Noodles Babies,” from his 2018 LP, Championships. Meanwhile, Future released his first official solo EP, Save Me, in June as well, which followed his seventh studio album, the Number One-bowing The Wizrd that dropped in January.

Meek Mill and Future Tour Dates

August 28 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center+
August 31 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 1 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre+
September 3 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
September 4 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
September 6 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion+
September 8 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
September 10 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
September 11 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
September 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
September 14 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
September 15 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
September 17 – Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live
September 19 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
September 20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*
September 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
September 23 – Tampa, FL @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 24 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
September 27 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheatre+
September 29 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
October 1 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
October 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
October 5 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center+

*YG not performing
+Megan Thee Stallion not performing

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1328: Howard Stern
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad