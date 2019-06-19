Meek Mill, Future Team for Co-Headlining U.S. Tour

Meek Mill and Future are joining forces for a co-headlining U.S. tour. The 24-city trek, dubbed the ‘Legendary Nights Tour,’ launches in August and wraps in October. YG, Mustard and Megan Thee Stallion will serve as special guests for select dates. General tickets go on sale on Friday. Presale tickets are available Tuesday through Thursday for Citi cardmembers and Tidal subscribers.
The rappers kick things off at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, Missouri on August 28th, before continuing through the Midwest, which includes stops in Chicago, Illinois and Detroit, Michigan before heading to the East Coast through the first part of September. The tour then heads South and West before culminating on October 5th at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Earlier this month, Meek Mill appeared on Gucci Mane’s “Backwards” and also teamed with Nav to release their cameo-filled “Tap.” The rapper also recently released the video for “Oodles O’Noodles Babies,” from his 2018 LP, Championships. Meanwhile, Future released his first official solo EP, Save Me, in June as well, which followed his seventh studio album, the Number One-bowing The Wizrd that dropped in January.
Meek Mill and Future Tour Dates
August 28 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center+
August 31 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 1 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre+
September 3 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
September 4 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
September 6 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion+
September 8 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
September 10 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
September 11 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
September 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
September 14 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
September 15 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
September 17 – Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live
September 19 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
September 20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*
September 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
September 23 – Tampa, FL @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 24 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
September 27 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheatre+
September 29 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
October 1 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
October 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
October 5 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center+
*YG not performing
+Megan Thee Stallion not performing