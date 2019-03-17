Meek Mill: See First Teaser for Amazon Docuseries ‘Free Meek’

Meek Mill revealed the first teaser for his upcoming docuseries Free Meek during the rapper’s sold-out performance at the Met in his native Philadelphia amid the “Meek Mill Weekend” celebrations.

The preview, which was also uploaded to YouTube, features snapshots of concert footage, documents from the case as well as the mugshot from his 2007 arrest, while a voiceover says, “I have never seen a case built on less.”

The rapper, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, is also seen giving a confessional in the clip about his experience. “I never really looked at it as a nightmare, I looked at it as real life for a black kid in America. This is real life,” the rapper says in the teaser.

The forthcoming Amazon docuseries — executive produced by Jay-Z, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman and Paul and Isaac Solotaroff — will follow the rapper’s fight against the criminal justice system as he attempts to clear his name following his incarceration for violating probation from a prior conviction in November 2017.

“Free Meek is an upcoming documentary series that will follow Meek and his fight for exoneration while exposing flaws in the criminal justice system,” Amazon wrote. “The series will give viewers unprecedented access to the star’s life, career, and criminal justice odyssey, while demonstrating the negative effects long tail probation is having on urban communities of color.”

The six-part docuseries, which was announced in May 2018, will premiere later this year.