 Meek Mill Drops Video for His Take on 'Lemon Pepper Freestyle' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Republicans Who Cry Cancel Culture Want to Cancel Liz Cheney
Home Music Music News

Meek Mill Drops Video for His Take on Drake and Rick Ross’ ‘Lemon Pepper Freestyle’

Philadelphia rapper tackles Scary Hours 2 hit

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Meek Mill has dropped the video for his take on Drake and Rick Ross’ hit single “Lemon Pepper Freestyle.”

The Carters Vision-directed visual finds the rapper in his native Philadelphia laying down his version of the Scary Hours 2 track, popping into jewelry stores and motorcycling through the streets of Philly.

Meek Mill’s last album was 2018’s Championships, although the rapper has released a string of standalone EPs and singles since then, including his Quarantine Pack, the 2020 single “Otherside of America” and the Justin Timberlake-featuring “Believe.” While Meek Mill hasn’t announced an upcoming LP, he promised on Twitter earlier this week, “This summer ima terrorize this rap shit.”

Drake and Rick Ross’ “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” peaked at Number Three on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart upon its release in March; that week, all three Scary Hours 2 tracks topped the song chart, with “What’s Next” at Number One and “Wants and Needs” featuring Lil Baby at Number Two.

In This Article: Drake, Meek Mill

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1351: Issa Rae
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.