Meek Mill Drops Video for His Take on Drake and Rick Ross’ ‘Lemon Pepper Freestyle’

Meek Mill has dropped the video for his take on Drake and Rick Ross’ hit single “Lemon Pepper Freestyle.”

The Carters Vision-directed visual finds the rapper in his native Philadelphia laying down his version of the Scary Hours 2 track, popping into jewelry stores and motorcycling through the streets of Philly.

Meek Mill’s last album was 2018’s Championships, although the rapper has released a string of standalone EPs and singles since then, including his Quarantine Pack, the 2020 single “Otherside of America” and the Justin Timberlake-featuring “Believe.” While Meek Mill hasn’t announced an upcoming LP, he promised on Twitter earlier this week, “This summer ima terrorize this rap shit.”

Drake and Rick Ross’ “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” peaked at Number Three on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart upon its release in March; that week, all three Scary Hours 2 tracks topped the song chart, with “What’s Next” at Number One and “Wants and Needs” featuring Lil Baby at Number Two.