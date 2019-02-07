Black History Month Needed Meek Mill, Drake’s ‘Going Bad’ Video

Every day of Black History Month 2019 has been a new level of hell. Politicians are getting caught for wearing blackface in their not-so-distant past. Liam Neeson is telling detailed stories of hunting black men for revenge. 21 Savage is detained in one of the worst immigration detention centers in the country. The suffering is neverending (there is a metaphor here). Thankfully, the visual representation of Meek Mill and Drake’s reconciliation is here to grant a momentary reprieve.

The music video for “Going Bad” is peak bromance. The Kid Art-directed visual features Meek and Drake doing opulent black man stuff (crashing cars, writing in notepads, walking in slow motion). It’s ridiculous and epic and in certain moments a tad sweet. Mill and Graham’s relationship seemed forever tarnished by their 2015 beef, but since the Philadelphia rapper’s release from prison, the two have been on solid ground. In a November interview with Vulture, Meek described how the two eventually evolved from their highly publicized beef.

“I think it took both of us going through some ups and downs, me in my career. It made me stronger,” Meek explained. “I’m moving off love right now, so it was only proper to link with someone I actually did business with before and called my friend before…What we did was genuine. We didn’t just do it for the love of the people ‘cause we could’ve been done that. We waited until we were ready and did that.”