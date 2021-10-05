Meek Mill Leads Apple Music Pre-Add Chart With ‘Expensive Pain’

Meek Mill’s Expensive Pain rises to Number One on this week’s Apple Music Pre-Add Chart. In the week leading up to its October 1st release, Meek’s fifth studio album saw more pre-adds than any other album on the platform, offering a good indication that it will do well on the charts.

Ed Sheeran’s = rises to Number Two, followed by Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres, which rises four spots to Number Three. Rounding out the top five are two newcomers: A (Special Edition), the latest release from J-pop group INI and Don Toliver’s Life of a Don.

Other notable entries on this week’s Pre-Add Chart include Bia’s For Certain (Number Seven), Rufus Du Sol’s Surrender (Number 14) and Farruko’s La 167 (Number 16).

Apple Music Pre-Add Chart, September 24th through September 30th

Meek Mill, Expensive Pain (+1) Ed Sheeran, = (+2) Coldplay, Music of the Spheres (+4) INI, A (Special Edition) – EP (NEW) Don Toliver, Life Of A Don (NEW) Mac Miller, Faces (-3) BIA, For Certain (NEW) Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga, Love For Sale (+8) The Lumineers, Brightside (-4) Lana Del Rey, Blue Banisters (-4) Elton John, The Lockdown Sessions (+4) Mas Musiq, Auti ‘eSharp (NEW) Chanmina, Harenchi (NEW) Rufus Du Sol, Surrender (NEW) Lex, Logic (NEW) Farruko, La 167 (NEW) alt-J, The Dream (+6) Eve, Gunjo Sanka / Yuseiboushi – EP (NEW) Radiohead, KID A MNESIA (-5) ABBA, Voyage (-12) Volbeat, Servant Of The Mind (NEW) De Mthuda, The Landlord (-12) Jason Aldean, Macon (NEW) IDLES, CRAWLER ( NEW)

Cody Johnson, Human The Double Album (-5)