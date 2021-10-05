Meek Mill Leads Apple Music Pre-Add Chart With ‘Expensive Pain’

Meek Mill’s Expensive Pain rises to Number One on this week’s Apple Music Pre-Add Chart. In the week leading up to its October 1st release, Meek’s fifth studio album saw more pre-adds than any other album on the platform, offering a good indication that it will do well on the charts.
Ed Sheeran’s = rises to Number Two, followed by Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres, which rises four spots to Number Three. Rounding out the top five are two newcomers: A (Special Edition), the latest release from J-pop group INI and Don Toliver’s Life of a Don.
Other notable entries on this week’s Pre-Add Chart include Bia’s For Certain (Number Seven), Rufus Du Sol’s Surrender (Number 14) and Farruko’s La 167 (Number 16).
Apple Music Pre-Add Chart, September 24th through September 30th
- Meek Mill, Expensive Pain (+1)
- Ed Sheeran, = (+2)
- Coldplay, Music of the Spheres (+4)
- INI, A (Special Edition) – EP (NEW)
- Don Toliver, Life Of A Don (NEW)
- Mac Miller, Faces (-3)
- BIA, For Certain (NEW)
- Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga, Love For Sale (+8)
- The Lumineers, Brightside (-4)
- Lana Del Rey, Blue Banisters (-4)
- Elton John, The Lockdown Sessions (+4)
- Mas Musiq, Auti ‘eSharp (NEW)
- Chanmina, Harenchi (NEW)
- Rufus Du Sol, Surrender (NEW)
- Lex, Logic (NEW)
- Farruko, La 167 (NEW)
- alt-J, The Dream (+6)
- Eve, Gunjo Sanka / Yuseiboushi – EP (NEW)
- Radiohead, KID A MNESIA (-5)
- ABBA, Voyage (-12)
- Volbeat, Servant Of The Mind (NEW)
- De Mthuda, The Landlord (-12)
- Jason Aldean, Macon (NEW)
- IDLES, CRAWLER (NEW)
Cody Johnson, Human The Double Album (-5)