Meek Mill Leads Apple Music Pre-Add Chart With ‘Expensive Pain’

Ed Sheeran’s = rises to Number Two.

Meek Mill’s Expensive Pain rises to Number One on this week’s Apple Music Pre-Add Chart. In the week leading up to its October 1st release, Meek’s fifth studio album saw more pre-adds than any other album on the platform, offering a good indication that it will do well on the charts. 

Ed Sheeran’s = rises to Number Two, followed by Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres, which rises four spots to Number Three. Rounding out the top five are two newcomers: A (Special Edition), the latest release from J-pop group INI and Don Toliver’s Life of a Don.

Other notable entries on this week’s Pre-Add Chart include Bia’s For Certain (Number Seven), Rufus Du Sol’s Surrender (Number 14) and Farruko’s La 167 (Number 16). 

Apple Music Pre-Add Chart, September 24th through September 30th

  1. Meek Mill, Expensive Pain (+1)
  2. Ed Sheeran, = (+2)
  3. Coldplay, Music of the Spheres (+4)
  4. INI, A (Special Edition) – EP (NEW)
  5. Don Toliver, Life Of A Don (NEW)
  6. Mac Miller, Faces (-3)
  7. BIA, For Certain (NEW)
  8. Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga, Love For Sale (+8)
  9. The Lumineers, Brightside (-4)
  10. Lana Del Rey, Blue Banisters (-4)
  11. Elton John, The Lockdown Sessions (+4)
  12. Mas Musiq, Auti ‘eSharp (NEW)
  13. Chanmina, Harenchi (NEW)
  14. Rufus Du Sol, Surrender (NEW)
  15. Lex, Logic (NEW)
  16. Farruko, La 167 (NEW)
  17. alt-J, The Dream (+6)
  18. Eve, Gunjo Sanka / Yuseiboushi – EP (NEW)
  19. Radiohead, KID A MNESIA (-5)
  20. ABBA, Voyage (-12)
  21. Volbeat, Servant Of The Mind (NEW)
  22. De Mthuda, The Landlord (-12)
  23. Jason Aldean, Macon (NEW)
  24. IDLES, CRAWLER (NEW)

Cody Johnson, Human The Double Album (-5)

