Meechy Baby Says ‘F–k a Job,’ Cruises in a ‘Cutlass’ in New Video

Song appears on YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s upcoming compilation Never Broke Again Vol. 1

Meechy Baby has dropped the video for his new song “Cutlass.” The track will appear on YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s upcoming compilation, Never Broke Again Vol. 1, slated to drop later this month.

In the Rich Porter-directed clip, the rapper cruises around in the classic car and hangs out with his crew on the street as he raps about his lifestyle and his love of the American classic. “Fuck a job, rather rob, rather sell dope,” he raps. “The one to take a two, I’m rollin’ off a two/Pull up in a cutlass, we don’t do no foreign coupes.”

Never Broke Again Vol. 1 will include tracks from P Yungin, Quando Rondo, No Cap, Rjae, and Rojay. In September, YoungBoy Never Broke Again dropped his third album, Sincerely, Kentrell.

