Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
Read Next Tennessee Governor Considering Clemency for Cyntoia Brown Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Meat Puppets’ Original Lineup Reunites, Previews New Album With ‘Warranty’

‘Dusty Notes’ marks trio’s first LP together since 1995’s ‘No Joke!’

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Photo of Meat Puppets, 1985

The original lineup of the Meat Puppets unveiled a new song, 'Warranty,' and announced their first album in 24 years, 'Dusty Notes.'

Lisa Haun/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The original lineup of alt-rock stalwarts the Meat Puppets unveiled a new song, “Warranty,” off the trio’s first new album in 24 years, Dusty Notes, out March 8th via Megaforce.

“Warranty” finds the Meat Puppets filtering a quintessential Western stomp through a psychedelic haze of mesmerizing guitar lines. The fog temporarily breaks when the track hits the chorus, where Curt Kirkwood sings with sun-soaked harmonies, “What you see is what I am/ Take a look, the invisible man/ Satisfaction cannot be guaranteed/ When you don’t know just what you see.”

While the Meat Puppets have been releasing music regularly since Kirkwood and his brother, bassist Cris Kirkwood, reunited in 2006, Dusty Notes marks their first album with original drummer Derrick Bostrom since 1995’s No Joke! The trio reunited in 2017 upon their induction into the Arizona Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame.

The Meat Puppets recorded Dusty Notes with keyboardist Ron Stabinsky and Curt’s son, Elmo, on guitar. Curt Kirkwood described the album as “simple yet engaging,” adding, “I can ignore my vocal and listen to the other four guys play. They’re all so good.”

Dusty Notes, which follows 2013’s Rat Farm, is available to pre-order. The band also plans to embark on a North American tour next year, with dates set to be announced soon.

In This Article: Meat Puppets

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad