Meat Puppets’ Original Lineup Reunites, Previews New Album With ‘Warranty’

The original lineup of alt-rock stalwarts the Meat Puppets unveiled a new song, “Warranty,” off the trio’s first new album in 24 years, Dusty Notes, out March 8th via Megaforce.

“Warranty” finds the Meat Puppets filtering a quintessential Western stomp through a psychedelic haze of mesmerizing guitar lines. The fog temporarily breaks when the track hits the chorus, where Curt Kirkwood sings with sun-soaked harmonies, “What you see is what I am/ Take a look, the invisible man/ Satisfaction cannot be guaranteed/ When you don’t know just what you see.”

While the Meat Puppets have been releasing music regularly since Kirkwood and his brother, bassist Cris Kirkwood, reunited in 2006, Dusty Notes marks their first album with original drummer Derrick Bostrom since 1995’s No Joke! The trio reunited in 2017 upon their induction into the Arizona Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame.

The Meat Puppets recorded Dusty Notes with keyboardist Ron Stabinsky and Curt’s son, Elmo, on guitar. Curt Kirkwood described the album as “simple yet engaging,” adding, “I can ignore my vocal and listen to the other four guys play. They’re all so good.”

Dusty Notes, which follows 2013’s Rat Farm, is available to pre-order. The band also plans to embark on a North American tour next year, with dates set to be announced soon.