Meat Loaf’s Daughters Share Video Tribute on Anniversary of His Death

To mark the one-year anniversary of Meat Loaf’s death, the legendary singer’s daughters shared a video tribute to their father, featuring “career highlights and private moments from our personal archives that haven’t been shared before.”

“Today marks one year since we had to say goodbye to our dad for the final time,” Pearl and Amanda Aday, the daughters of Michael “Meat Loaf” Aday, wrote late Friday, Jan. 20 on Instagram.

“To honor Dad and you, his global community of friends and fans, we want to share with you a short film we put together with our great friend and brilliant filmmaker, Jack Bennett. This is a celebration of Dad’s life and legacy, an acknowledgment of the man he was on and off the stage. Not just the performer but the boss, the mentor, the friend, the husband, the godfather, the grandpa ‘Papa Meat,’ and the father.”

The Aday sisters continued, “The dad who gave us love and generosity, who taught us and teased us. The dad who laughed and cried with us, who taught us how to catch a ball and ride a bicycle, who celebrated our victories and picked us up when we fell down. The man who was a big kid himself. The man who taught us tenacity and the value of respect. Our Dad. The man we miss every day.”

Meat Loaf died Jan. 20, 2022 at the age of 74; while no cause of death was ever announced, the singer reportedly died from complications related to Covid-19. Following his death, fellow artists like Brian May, Cher, Alice Cooper and Bonnie Tyler, as well as Meat Loaf’s Fight Club co-star Edward Norton, paid tribute to the master of operatic rock.

“We hope you cry with us and laugh with us, and afterwards, we hope you blast your favorite Meat Loaf songs and sing along as loud as you can. He’s definitely listening,” the Aday sisters wrote.