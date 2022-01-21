‘I Hope Paradise Is As You Remember it From the Dashboard Light’: Celebrities, Collaborators Pay Tribute to Meat Loaf

News of the death of larger-than-life singer and actor Meat Loaf on Thursday at the age of 74 led to an outpouring of tributes from fellow artists and collaborators on social media.

“Had so much fun with Meat Loaf when we did ‘Dead Ringer,'” Cher tweeted. “Am very sorry for his family, friends, and fans. Am I imagining It, or are amazing people in the arts dying every other day?”

“I am shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Meat Loaf,” Bonnie Tyler wrote. “He was, as you might imagine, a larger than life character with a voice and stage presence to match and is one of those rare people who truly was a one off talent and personality.” Tyler’s chart-topping 1983 single “Total Eclipse of the Heart” was written and produced by frequent Meat Loaf collaborator Jim Steinman, who died last April.

Boy George offered his condolences while sharing a humorous anecdote about the late singer on Twitter, saying, Meat Loaf “once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood.”

“I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf,” comedian Stephen Fry tweeted. “Had a fun time performing a sketch with him on Saturday Live way back in the last century.”

Rick Astley called Meat Loaf “a legend,” and shared a snapshot of the two together, while Andrew Lloyd Webber wrote, “The vaults of heaven will be ringing with rock. Give my best to Jim.”

The news of Meat Loaf’s passing was confirmed by the singer’s family in a post on his official Facebook page. A cause of death was not given.