Watch Empowering Video for ‘Mean Girls’ Number ‘I’d Rather Be Me’

Mean Girls‘ Janis Sarkisian lends a helping hand to a fellow outcast in the uplifting video for the song “I’d Rather Be Me.” Barrett Wilbert Weed, who portrays Janis in this video as well as the Broadway adaptation of the teen comedy, has been with the musical since it was first being workshopped in 2016.

For the video, a young girl tries to join a lunch table full of pink-wearing Plastics. They reject her, but she finds inspiration in the theater where Weed (as Janis) performs her big second act solo alone on the stage. Around the school’s hallways, Janis goes head-to-head with the mean girls around the campus. The song includes the lyrics: “And if I eat alone from this moment on / That’s just what I’ll do / ‘Cause I’d rather be me / I’d rather be me / I’d rather be me than be with you.”

The Mean Girls musical opened in Washington D.C. last year and then moved to Broadway this past April. Tina Fey, the film’s screenwriter, also adapted and wrote the show’s book, while her husband Jeff Richmond wrote the music and Nell Benjamin penned the saucy lyrics. This year, it was up for 12 Tony nominations, with both Fey and Richmond getting recognized. NBC’s Lorne Michaels is also among the show’s producers

Mean Girls has remained a cultural cornerstone for the millennial generation, and it was included in our Millennial 100 list, which we called “possibly the single most quotable movie of 2004” and “our less-sophisticated, but infinitely endearing Heathers.”