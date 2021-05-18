Mdou Moctar Spins a Yarn of Love and Heartbreak on New Song ‘Taliat’

Tuareg guitarist Mdou Moctar has released a new track, “Taliat,” from his upcoming album, Afrique Victime, out May 21st via Matador.

“Taliat” is centered around Moctar’s billowing guitar lines, which twist around steady percussion as the musician sings about love and heartbreak in Tamasheq. In a statement, Moctar said, “‘Taliat’ means woman. In our community, women are queens, they have a lot of power, that’s why I use the term taliat to talk about them. A woman in the Tuareg community has to be protected, but she also has to be treated as equal.”

The track is accompanied by a video that features the song’s lyrics translated into English, as well as footage of Moctar driving around Niamey, Niger, with some additional footage of the musician and his band laid on top. Moctar’s bassist, Mikey Coltun said of the clip, “It’s a one shot of Mdou, [myself], and [guitarist] Ahmoudou [Madassane] actually listening to the song in the car. If you look closely you can see Mdou singing along.”

Along with releasing “Taliat,” Moctar announced U.S. tour that will kick off September 2nd at the Motorco Music Hall in Durham, North Carolina, and wrap October 2nd at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 21st, at 10 a.m. local time.

Afrique Victime marks Moctar’s first album for Matador and follows his 2019 album Ilana (The Creator), released via Sahel Sounds.

Mdou Moctar Tour Dates

September 3 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

September 5 – Durham, NC ­@ Motorco Music Hall

September 7 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

September 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

September 10 ­– Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

September 11 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

September 12 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

September 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

September 15 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

September 17 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

September 18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

September 20 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

September 21 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

September 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

September 23 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

September 24 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

September 25 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

September 26 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

September 28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

September 29 – Oakland, CA @ Starline

October 1 – Pioneertown, CA @ Desert Daze Pre-Party

October 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room