Mayhem Plot Remastered ‘Grand Declaration of War’ Reissue

The influential black-metal band Mayhem will reissue their second album, 2000’s Grand Declaration of War, later this fall. The album, which came six years after their celebrated first LP, De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas, found the group incorporating elements of prog and art-rock into its typically grim sound.

Drummer Hellhammer and the band’s guitarist on the album – Blasphemer, who departed the group in 2008 – oversaw the remix and remastering, which was done by Paradise Lost producer Jaime Gomez Arellano. The record, due out December 7th, also features new artwork by Glyn Smyth. Arellano has prepared a video that shows how he beefed up the sound.

Mayhem had reached an impasse in 1993 after their guitarist, Euronymous, was killed by their bassist at the time, Varg Vikernes – just before the release of De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas. The sole member of the group left at the time was Hellhammer, who managed to assemble most of the lineup that played on the band’s debut EP, 1987’s Deathcrush, supplemented by guitarist Blasphemer.

In addition to reissuing Grand Declaration of War, the band has also assembled a vinyl box set – limited to 1,000 copies around the world ­– which will also come out on December 7th. The collection, A Season in Blasphemy, features both the original and remixed Grand Declaration of War alongside 2004’s Chimera and 2007’s Ordo ad Chao full-lengths and their 1997 EP Wolf’s Lair Abyss. It also includes their Live in Marseille DVD two 10-inch EPs, titled Antebellum and Chaos Reborn, that contain previously unreleased tracks and a 32-page book with handwritten lyrics, pictures and an art print, as well as a back patch. It comes in a black leather box.

In other Mayhem news, the band’s story was recently turned into a movie called Lords of Chaos, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year. The band has been vocal about its disapproval of the film. “They contacted everybody behind our backs, our crew members, all kinds of people associated with us in a very sneaky way,” bassist Necrobutcher told Rolling Stone last year. “It’s the wrong approach. You make a movie of a band? The first people I would contact would be the band and ask for permission to use their music. Don’t come afterwards because we won’t authorize it.” So far the film has only been screened at festivals and has yet to get a wide release.

Ante Bellum Track List

1. “To Daimonion” (Preproduction)

2. “View From Nihil” (Preproduction)

3. “In the Lies Where Upon You Lay” (Preproduction)

4. “Crystalized Pain In Deconstruction” (Preproduction)

5. “Completion in Science of Agony” (Preproduction)

Chaos Reborn Track List

1. “Ancient Skin”

2. “Necrolust”

3. “Visual Aggression”

4. “Anno Vampyr”

5. “Pagan Fears”