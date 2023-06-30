Mayday Parade Meets the Right Person at the Wrong Time on New Single ‘Got Me All Wrong’

The stars aren’t aligning for Mayday Parade on their latest single, “Got Me All Wrong,” a guitar-heavy account of meeting the right person at the wrong time and fumbling their attempts at making it work anyway.

“‘Got Me All Wrong’ is about falling hard for someone but the other person isn’t on the same page,” drummer Jake Bundrick shared in a statement. “I met my wife on Warped Tour and the song is roughly about that. It didn’t happen immediately like I wanted but it eventually did and that’s what the song is about.”

Like most of Mayday Parade's run-ins with romance, "Got Me All Wrong" expresses a willingness to go the distance for love. It also builds up into an explosive guitar solo, following what has become their signature song structure over the course of their last seven albums.

“Got Me All Wrong” follows the release of their previous single, “More Like a Crash.” The records mark the band’s first independent releases since completing their major label contract with the arrival of their seventh studio album, What It Means to Fall Apart, last year. Bundrick described the feat in a statement as “extremely exciting and terrifying all at the same time,” with guitarist Alex Garcia adding that there’s “obviously a lot more freedom and control.”

Bassist Jeremy Lenzo also sees their new chapter as an opportunity to catch up with the industry and “release new music more consistently as opposed to dropping an album every couple of years … we’re going into this with the mindset that each song really needs to stand on its own.”