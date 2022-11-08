Maya Hawke Considers Complicated Questions in ‘Luna Moth’ Performance Film

Maya Hawke considers complicated questions in the newly released performance film for her latest single “Luna Moth.” In one-on-one sessions with her bandmates, the actress and singer conducts an existential test: Truth or trust? Death or dishonor? Are you afraid? How do you feel on your birthday?

The video was filmed during Hawke’s recent performances at Largo at the Coronet and Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever in Los Angeles. Directed by Lance Bangs, “Luna Moth” captures an intimate performance both on-stage and behind the scenes.

The 7-minute performance film arrives alongside the announcement of Hawke’s latest stretch of tour dates, extending her schedule to four upcoming shows in the U.S. After wrapping a sold-out stretch through Europe in March, the Stranger Things star will return stateside to perform in Brooklyn, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Washington D.C. General sale begins Friday, Nov. 11 with early access presale available beginning Wednesday, Nov. 9 via Hawke’s official website.

Hawke shared her sophomore album Moss in September and began rolling out tour dates shortly after, maintaining a desire to keep herself busy. The project arrived weeks after the season four premiere of Stranger Things, in which she portrays Robin Buckley.

“I have a super-overactive brain,” Hawke told Rolling Stone recently. “I have an anxious desire to prove myself that will never go away, so I always want to be working harder and doing more than my perceived opponent that doesn’t exist.”