See the New Video for Maya Angelou’s ‘Still I Rise,’ Released for Black History Month

Smooch Music has dropped a new video for Maya Angelou’s “Still I Rise,” released in celebration of Black History Month.

The video features Angelou’s voice reading the iconic poem across hip-hop beats — “You may shoot me with your words/You may cut me with your eyes/You may kill me with your hatefulness/But still, like air, I’ll rise” — as footage of the Civil Rights Movement and current protests play.

The track is off Caged Bird Songs, a posthumous album released in 2014. A deluxe edition of the record will be released in support of Black Lives Matter; you can pre-save it here. The single, which Smooch Music released with Vydia, will be officially released on Friday. Proceeds will be given to the Maya Angelou Foundation.

“Music was such a huge part of my grandmother’s life,” Colin A. Johnson, Angelou’s grandson and founder of Caged Bird Legacy, said in a statement. “She loved everything, from pop to country and, of course, hip-hop. With her dedication to social activism and how she illuminated the struggles and injustices of the urban experience through prose, there’s a direct correlation to hip-hop today.”

Caged Bird Songs Tracklist:

1. Public Ear

2. Human Family

3. Pow Pow

4. Sepia Fashion Show

5. Harlem Hopscotch

6. Pickin’ Em Up

7. On Aging

8. Ain’t That Bad

9. One More Round

10. Come and Be My Baby

11. The Thirteens

12. Africa

13. Life Doesn’t Frighten Me

14. Still I Rise

15. In and Out of Time

16. Song for the Old Ones

17. Take Time Out

18. Pilgrim of Sorrow