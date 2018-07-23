Maxwell Plots North American Theater Tour

Maxwell announced a North American fall theater tour. The soul singer will debut new material during the “50 Intimate Nights Live” trek, which launches September 27th in Richmond, Virginia and concludes December 9th in New York, New York.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 27th. A limited amount of VIP packages – which may include a front-row seat, meet and greet with Maxwell and limited-edition merchandise – will be available starting Wednesday, July 25th via the vocalist’s website.

In June, Maxwell released a short film, “The Glass House,” in conjunction with his new single “We Never Saw It Coming.” The project is the first preview of his upcoming LP, Night, which will conclude a trilogy featuring 2009’s BLACKsummers’night and 2016’s blackSUMMERS’night.

Maxwell will also release a 20th anniversary reissue of his second album, 1998’s Embrya, in fall 2018. The singer has yet to announce a release date for either project.

Maxwell “50 Intimate Nights Live” Tour Dates

September 27 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

September 28 – Durham, NC @ The Art of Cool Festival

September 29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

October 2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall

October 4 – National Harbor, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

October 5 – National Harbor, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

October 6 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

October 8 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall

October 9 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 10 – Augusta, GA @ Bell Auditorium

October 12 – Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

October 13 – Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theatre at Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

October 14 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

October 16 – Orlando, FL @ Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

October 17 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at the Event Center

October 18 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

October 20 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center Concert Hall

October 21 – Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall

October 24 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

October 25 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

October 27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 28 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

October 29 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

November 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

November 2 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

November 3 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

November 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl @ Palms Casino Resort

November 8 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

November 9 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

November 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater

November 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

November 15 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

November 18 – Nashville, TN @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center

November 20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

November 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

November 23 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

November 24 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live

November 26 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

November 28 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

November 29 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre At Westbury

December 1 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

December 2 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

December 3 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

December 5 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

December 7 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

December 8 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theater

December 9 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre