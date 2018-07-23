Maxwell Plots North American Theater Tour

Maxwell announced a North American fall theater tour. The soul singer will debut new material during the “50 Intimate Nights Live” trek, which launches September 27th in Richmond, Virginia and concludes December 9th in New York, New York.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 27th. A limited amount of VIP packages – which may include a front-row seat, meet and greet with Maxwell and limited-edition merchandise – will be available starting Wednesday, July 25th via the vocalist’s website.
In June, Maxwell released a short film, “The Glass House,” in conjunction with his new single “We Never Saw It Coming.” The project is the first preview of his upcoming LP, Night, which will conclude a trilogy featuring 2009’s BLACKsummers’night and 2016’s blackSUMMERS’night.
Maxwell will also release a 20th anniversary reissue of his second album, 1998’s Embrya, in fall 2018. The singer has yet to announce a release date for either project.
Maxwell “50 Intimate Nights Live” Tour Dates
September 27 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
September 28 – Durham, NC @ The Art of Cool Festival
September 29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
October 2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall
October 4 – National Harbor, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
October 5 – National Harbor, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
October 6 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion
October 8 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall
October 9 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 10 – Augusta, GA @ Bell Auditorium
October 12 – Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
October 13 – Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theatre at Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts
October 14 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre
October 16 – Orlando, FL @ Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
October 17 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at the Event Center
October 18 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater
October 20 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center Concert Hall
October 21 – Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall
October 24 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
October 25 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
October 27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
October 28 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
October 29 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
November 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
November 2 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
November 3 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
November 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl @ Palms Casino Resort
November 8 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre
November 9 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre
November 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater
November 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
November 15 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
November 18 – Nashville, TN @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center
November 20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
November 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
November 23 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace
November 24 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live
November 26 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
November 28 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
November 29 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre At Westbury
December 1 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
December 2 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
December 3 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
December 5 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
December 7 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
December 8 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theater
December 9 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
