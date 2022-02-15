 Watch Maxwell's Seductive Performance of 'Off' on 'Colbert' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Watch Maxwell’s Seductive Performance of ‘Off’ on ‘Colbert’

Steamy track is the first single from Maxwell’s upcoming album, blacksummers’NIGHT

Maxwell appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to showcase a moody, intimate rendition of his newest single, “Off.”

The single, released in November, finds Maxwell celebrating the sensuality of an unidentified lover’s body in all its glory: “I see you in the dark/And like a moon-lit spark/I’ve never been so in awe/Creamy chocolate work of art.”

“Off” appears on the R&B crooner’s upcoming album, blacksummers’NIGHT, out this spring. The album marks the finale to a trilogy that began with 2009’s BLACKsummers’night and included 2016’s blackSUMMERS’night.

“There’s so much happening,” Maxwell told Rolling Stone last year. “The end of the trilogy; the opening of a new chapter. When I started out I didn’t know the power dynamics, the ins and outs of the record industry. I was just happy to be on the rise. Later I would hear from Prince, like, ‘You should own your masters and understand the business.’ I was signed back in 1994. Things are different now, and gatekeepers have changed.”

Maxwell, ever the romantic, also answered fan questions about the love and relationships during his appearance.

 

