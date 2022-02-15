Watch Maxwell’s Seductive Performance of ‘Off’ on ‘Colbert’

Maxwell appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to showcase a moody, intimate rendition of his newest single, “Off.”

The single, released in November, finds Maxwell celebrating the sensuality of an unidentified lover’s body in all its glory: “I see you in the dark/And like a moon-lit spark/I’ve never been so in awe/Creamy chocolate work of art.”

“Off” appears on the R&B crooner’s upcoming album, blacksummers’NIGHT, out this spring. The album marks the finale to a trilogy that began with 2009’s BLACKsummers’night and included 2016’s blackSUMMERS’night.

“There’s so much happening,” Maxwell told Rolling Stone last year. “The end of the trilogy; the opening of a new chapter. When I started out I didn’t know the power dynamics, the ins and outs of the record industry. I was just happy to be on the rise. Later I would hear from Prince, like, ‘You should own your masters and understand the business.’ I was signed back in 1994. Things are different now, and gatekeepers have changed.”

Maxwell, ever the romantic, also answered fan questions about the love and relationships during his appearance.