Maxo Kream Links Up With Tyler, the Creator for New Song ‘Big Persona’

Houston rapper Maxo Kream has enlisted Tyler, the Creator for a new song, “Big Persona.”

The track easily lives up to its name, with a beat filled with brass fanfare and bars to match, like Maxo’s opening lines, “Maxo Biggie Poppa, who you know that do it better?/I’m the trap Barack Obama, Betty Crocker, used to pedal.”

“Big Persona” also arrives with a music video, in which Tyler and Maxo get to put a Rolls Royce to good use — burning tires and doing donuts in an empty parking lot.

“Big Persona” will appear on Maxo Kream’s upcoming album, Weight of the World, which is set to arrive in October. The record will follow his 2019 album, Brandon Banks.

Maxo Kream is at the forefront of a new generation of Houston rappers, whom Rolling Stone recently profiled. The MC noted that even before he started rapping, he was a bit of a local tastemaker when it came to both music and sneakers. “My goal was initially to get money — to really get like a legal job, to be honest,” he said. “I just embraced it and took everything that came with rapping.”