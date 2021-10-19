Maxo Kream Explores Alternate Realities in ‘Cripstian’ Video

Maxo Kream goes all Sliding Doors in the video for his new song “Cripstian,” off Weight of the World, which dropped Monday.

In the video, the Houston rapper juxtaposes lifestyle outcomes: In one scene, a man is rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, and, in another, he’s taking a carefree drive along a quiet country road to a mansion where friends and family wait.

“Before I spend my life in jail, I’d rather die and burn in hell/Carried by six before I’m judged by 12,” he raps on the hook. “Pray at night like, ‘Father God, is there a heaven for a G?’/Jesus Christ could walk on water/I’m a Crip walk on the sea.”

Weight of the World features collaborations with A$AP Rocky, Freddie Gibbs, Monaleo, Don Toliver, and Tyler, the Creator. In the rapper’s recent The First Time clip, he told Rolling Stone about his first time performing.

“I start rapping and I choked, like on some Eminem-type shit,” said Maxo Kream, who was around 19 at the time of his first onstage performance. But echoing the determination he continues to show in his career, that didn’t deter him. When the boos came, he responded, “Y’all got me fucked up. Anyone in here got a problem with me, come look at that shit. You feel me?”