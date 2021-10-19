 Maxo Kream Contrasts Lifestyle Outcomes in 'Cripstian' Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Music Music News

Maxo Kream Explores Alternate Realities in ‘Cripstian’ Video

Houston rapper’s song appears on new album Weight of the World

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Maxo Kream goes all Sliding Doors in the video for his new song “Cripstian,” off Weight of the World, which dropped Monday.

In the video, the Houston rapper juxtaposes lifestyle outcomes: In one scene, a man is rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, and, in another, he’s taking a carefree drive along a quiet country road to a mansion where friends and family wait.

“Before I spend my life in jail, I’d rather die and burn in hell/Carried by six before I’m judged by 12,” he raps on the hook. “Pray at night like, ‘Father God, is there a heaven for a G?’/Jesus Christ could walk on water/I’m a Crip walk on the sea.”

Weight of the World features collaborations with A$AP Rocky, Freddie Gibbs, Monaleo, Don Toliver, and Tyler, the Creator. In the rapper’s recent The First Time clip, he told Rolling Stone about his first time performing.

“I start rapping and I choked, like on some Eminem-type shit,” said Maxo Kream, who was around 19 at the time of his first onstage performance. But echoing the determination he continues to show in his career, that didn’t deter him. When the boos came, he responded, “Y’all got me fucked up. Anyone in here got a problem with me, come look at that shit. You feel me?”

In This Article: Hip-Hop, Maxo Kream

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.