Max Releases Steve Aoki Remix of ‘Blueberry Eyes’ With Suga of BTS

Max has released a Steve Aoki remix of his hit single “Blueberry Eyes,” featuring Suga of BTS.

“Steve and I have been friendly for years through him signing my other act Party Pupils to his label DIM MAK,” Max said in a statement. “Having him create a magical new world for my song with Suga is a true dream in a dream world of his sonic landscape. ARMY (BTS Fans) have been so welcoming to me through my collaborations with Suga, and given Steve’s organic history of creating music with BTS as well, this felt like such a beautiful way to honor all of our collaborations and combine forces for this new version of ‘Blueberry Eyes.'”

Max and Suga released the original “Blueberry Eyes” in September, and it has since racked up over 40 million plays on streaming services. The song premiered with a colorful music video inspired by Disney and Wes Anderson films, and co-starred Max’s wife Emily.

Suga and the rest of BTS are currently gearing up to release their next album BE (Deluxe Edition), arriving November 20th. The group will perform the lead single “Life Goes On” for the first time ever at the 2020 American Music Awards on November 22nd.