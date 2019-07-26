Max B Channels Smooth Jazz on ‘Super Bad’

Max B released “Super Bad,” the second single from his upcoming Negro Spirituals album, on Friday. The track previously appeared on the free mixtape Coke Wave 4, a collaboration with the rapper French Montana and the producer Paul Couture.

“Super Bad” revolves a smoother-than-smooth sample of Jonathan Butler’s “Song for Elizabeth” — a liquid electric keyboard, a sweeping string section — and hammering, rap-radio-ready drum programming. Max B’s verses contain a mix of reflection (“Been down the hard road”), daydreaming (“Couple steaks on the grill, spend a day with the babies”) and warning (“Where I’m from only few can last”). The rapper describes his current style as “eloquent music” and refers to himself as an EMG — “eloquent music genius.”

“Super Bad” follows Max B’s lead single “Black and I’m Proud,” which came out the first week of July. The next official single from Negro Spirituals arrives on August 23, and it will feature the rising New York star A Boogie wit da Hoodie, who has been streamed more than two billion times in 2019.

Though Max B put out his first songs during the mid-2000s, Negro Spirituals will be just his second official album. It’s currently set to be released by The Orchard, a longtime indie distributor that was purchased by Sony in 2017.

Negro Spirituals marks the first new Max B project since streaming took over the music industry — young listeners can now find the rapper’s music on Spotify playlists like New Music Friday, Get Turnt, and Off the Strength.