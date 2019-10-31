Halloween Ends Badly in Max B’s ‘So Cold’ Video

An unexpected encounter between two masked men leads to tragic consequences in the new video for “So Cold,” a recently released collaboration between Max B and A Boogie wit da Hoodie. The clip marks the first music video of the streaming era for Max B, who has been incarcerated since 2009. While the rapper remains behind bars, his presence is marked in the video via a CD labelled “Silver Surfer” — one of Max B’s many nicknames.

The plot for the “So Cold” video involves a case of mistaken identity. Two men go on a masked robbing spree. After mugging their first victim, they run into someone they know — but he is wearing a mask as well. A struggle between the groups ensues, and one man ends up dead. The clip is the work of AT.LAS productions, the same outfit responsible for Lil Tjay’s “F.N.” visual.

“So Cold” will be part of House Money, a new EP released through Phase One Network and the Orchard on December 6. The seven-track set will also include contributions from other New York rappers — Jadakiss, Dave East, Cam’ron, and A$AP Ferg — plus a verse from the longtime Max B fan Wiz Khalifa.