Max B Continues Comeback With ‘Don’t Push Me’

On Wednesday night, incarcerated rapper Max B released his second newly recorded song in as many weeks. “Don’t Push Me” offers a singsong update of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five’s seminal single “The Message;” along with the recently released “Hold On,” the latest track will appear on Max B’s next mixtape with French Montana, Coke Wave 3.

Speaking from prison on Wednesday, Max B said “Don’t Push Me” aimed to “recapture some of that old flavor — that Grandmaster Flash feel, that Ice Cube ‘Check Yo Self’ feel.” “There’s no more riding music out there right now, that’s some ancient folklore,” Max B added. “So we gotta put that back in perspective. I was coming with some funk.”

For help on his latest track, Max B called in his longtime collaborator French Montana, the producer Paul Couture (who handled “Hold On”) and the artist Will Luo (the blazing cover art). French Montana riffs on the original lyrics from “The Message” as well as the hook of Puff Daddy’s “Been Around the World,” which in turn recycled Lisa Stansfield’s “All Around the World.”

All the throwback references are purposeful: “My agenda was to attract the older fanbase who now listen to today’s music and are like, ‘nah, I’m not listening to that shit,’ ’cause they can’t relate to it,” Max B explained. “I’m trying to put some of that old flavor in with this new revolution we got going on.”

Though Max B hadn’t released a freshly recorded song in eight years before “Hold On,” the track received more than 100 spins at radio last week from stations around the Northeast, plus SiriusXM’s Shade 45. That’s no small feat, considering the track had no promotional support.

“Ain’t nothin’ but good things happened since we put that joint out, so let’s put out another one,” Max B said. “You know me: I don’t like to be known as the dude with just one hot song.”