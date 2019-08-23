×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1330: Billie Eilish
Read Next NASA Names Rolling Stone on Mars After Rolling Stones Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

A Boogie wit da Hoodie Joins Max B on ‘So Cold’

Max B’s latest single brings together two generations of New York rappers

By

Reporter

Elias Leight's Most Recent Stories

View All

Max B. Photo taken August 22, 2019 in Northern State Prison in Newark, NJ.

@RemyDean13

Max B and A Boogie wit da Hoodie trade sing-song verses on his latest single, “So Cold.” A Boogie wit da Hoodie is roughly half Max B’s age, but the partnership is a natural one: Both artists are New York rappers overflowing with melody.

Max B’s verses alternate between humorous — “Eloquent music god is my mantra/Pop out your closet like a boogie monster” — and stony-hearted: “She said… you’re hard like snow, you’re so cold/See I got a thing for you, and I can’t let go.”

When A Boogie wit da Hoodie arrives, he saunters into the track with the buoyancy of a billion-stream-man. “I got a lotta flavor/You could tell that it’s me from a block or two,” he raps. As A Boogie wit da Hoodie gets more comfortable with the beat, he starts to shoot off sharp, drilling lines one after the other: “I got everything in Saint Laurent/And Louboutin, Louis flip-flops, ah/All my prices gettin’ hot.”

“So Cold” was produced by Paul Couture, like all Max B’s current releases. The rapper is currently serving time, accused of being an accomplice to a robbery in New Jersey that ended in murder. Max B started releasing new music again in May, and “So Cold” will appear on his forthcoming album, Negro Spirituals. 

 

 

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1330: Billie Eilish
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad