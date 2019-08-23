A Boogie wit da Hoodie Joins Max B on ‘So Cold’

Max B and A Boogie wit da Hoodie trade sing-song verses on his latest single, “So Cold.” A Boogie wit da Hoodie is roughly half Max B’s age, but the partnership is a natural one: Both artists are New York rappers overflowing with melody.

Max B’s verses alternate between humorous — “Eloquent music god is my mantra/Pop out your closet like a boogie monster” — and stony-hearted: “She said… you’re hard like snow, you’re so cold/See I got a thing for you, and I can’t let go.”

When A Boogie wit da Hoodie arrives, he saunters into the track with the buoyancy of a billion-stream-man. “I got a lotta flavor/You could tell that it’s me from a block or two,” he raps. As A Boogie wit da Hoodie gets more comfortable with the beat, he starts to shoot off sharp, drilling lines one after the other: “I got everything in Saint Laurent/And Louboutin, Louis flip-flops, ah/All my prices gettin’ hot.”

“So Cold” was produced by Paul Couture, like all Max B’s current releases. The rapper is currently serving time, accused of being an accomplice to a robbery in New Jersey that ended in murder. Max B started releasing new music again in May, and “So Cold” will appear on his forthcoming album, Negro Spirituals.