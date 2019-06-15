See Mavis Staples Showcase ‘We Get By’ Songs on ‘CBS This Morning’

After releasing her album We Get By in May, Mavis Staples dropped by CBS This Morning on Saturday to perform two tracks from her latest LP.

The soul and gospel legend played both “Change” and her 14th studio album’s title track “We Get By” for the morning show’s “Saturday Sessions.”

Staples began her career as an artist in 1950, performing with her family group the Staple Singers before releasing her self-titled debut in 1969. In her career, she’s won two Grammys and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999, as well as the Blues Hall of Fame in 2017.

While appearing on CBS This Morning, Staples also sat down with host Anthony Mason at New York’s Apollo Theater to discuss her 80th birthday as he recounted the star-studded concert in May where David Byrne, Maggie Rogers, Norah Jones, Jon Batiste and Jason Isbell performed alongside her.

When Mason pointed out Staples was having not one, but three parties for her birthday, Staples responded: “One wouldn’t have been enough. I’ve been around a long time, so it really should be five. I’ve gone from eight to 80. I started singing when I was eight years old, and I’m still rolling.”

Staples also discussed her passion for boxing as a clip showed off her pink boxing gloves. I’m 80 years old, but I’m fire. On fire, Anthony.” And she even revealed that she isn’t thinking about leaving the stage anytime soon. “I’m not thinking about retiring, I’m having too much fun. I live to sing,” she told the host.