Hear Mavis Staples’ New Song ‘All in It Together’ With Jeff Tweedy

Mavis Staples has shared a new collaboration with Jeff Tweedy, “All in It Together,” with all proceeds from the track going to charity.

“All in It Together” was co-written and produced by Tweedy, who also plays guitar and sings background vocals on the track. It’s unclear when the song was recorded, but the message seems to align with the coronavirus pandemic and the practice of self-isolation.

“We’re all in it together/Everybody in the world,” the pair sing. “I need you/You need me/Now we’re all in it together/We got to get it right/We all got to get it together/Everybody’s on the same side.”

“The song speaks to what we’re going through now — everyone is in this together, whether you like it or not,” Staples said in a statement. “It doesn’t matter how much money you have, what race or sex you are, where you live…it can still touch you. It’s hit so many people in our country and around the world in such a horrible way and I just hope this song can bring a little light to the darkness. We will get through this but, we’re going to have to do it together. If this song is able to bring any happiness or relief to anyone out there in even the smallest way, I wanted to make sure that I helped to do that.”

Accordingly, proceeds from the track — available to purchase at Bandcamp — will benefit My Block, My Hood, My City, a Chicago non-profit organization helping seniors get access to the essentials needed to fight COVID-19.

Staples and the Wilco frontman previously teamed up on her 2017 LP If All I Was Was Black. The soul singer last released her We Get By in 2019.