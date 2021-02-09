Mavis Staples Taps Ala.ni for A Capella Remix of ‘One More Change’

British musician Ala.ni has released a clever new a capella remix of Mavis Staples’ 2019 song, “One More Change.”

The track finds Ala.ni isolating Staples’ original vocals then meticulously building around them to create a vibrant arrangement of percussive chants and lush backing harmonies. Ala.ni crafted her “One More Change” remix at Damon Albarn’s Studio 13, working with engineer Steve Sedgwick.

“What a sheer honor it was to sing alongside and produce around the legend that is Mavis Staples and that voice,” Ala.ni said in a statement. “I must admit, I was very intimidated at first. Her growl alone will do that. Left bare and in full effect. Raw, pure vocals. Plus, the song was written by Ben Harper, whose music is etched into my life.”

“One More Change” appears on Staples’ 2019 album, We Get By, which Harper produced and helped write. Ala.ni, meanwhile, released her most recent album, Acca, last January.