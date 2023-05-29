‘Is It a Bit?’ Matty Healy Seemingly Teases Fans Over Taylor Swift Dating Rumors

Matty Healy knows everyone’s burning question about his love life — but he has no intention of addressing it.

The 1975 frontman has been caught in a gossip storm for the past month after being linked to Taylor Swift shortly after her split from Joe Alwyn. The pair have been spotted hanging out in New York City and reportedly kissing on a night out. Plus, Healy turned up to all of Swift’s Eras tour shows in Nashville and Philidelphia, where he hung out with her dad.

But Healy isn’t divulging any further information, only making a thinly veiled comment about the speculation during a performance at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival in Dundee, Scotland. “Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it?” Healy wondered to the crowd. “All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentlemen, this is The 1975.”

Swift has similarly been tight-lipped, only telling a recent crowd that she’s “never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever.”

Swift and Healy have long run in the same circles. Swift’s close friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff produced her Midnights album and The 1975’s Being Funny in a Foreign Language. And in January, Swift made a surprise appearance at the band’s concert in London to perform “Anti-Hero” for the first time live.

But their (possibly romantic) friendship could have recently led to a slightly awkward conversation, as Healy was previously slammed for making derogatory comments about Ice Spice — who Swift tapped to feature on a remix of “Karma.”

Healy addressed the backlash in an interview with The New Yorker, saying that he might have made the comments and mocked Chinese and Hawaiian accents just to get a reaction out of people. However, he brushed off any criticism about his behavior or other controversial comments, likening the discourse to faux outrage.

“But it doesn’t actually matter,” he said. “If it does, you’re either deluded or you are, sorry, a liar. You’re either lying that you are hurt, or you’re a bit mental for being hurt. It’s just people going, ‘Oh, there’s a bad thing over there, let me get as close to it as possible so you can see how good I am.’ And I kind of want them to do that, because they’re demonstrating something so base level.”