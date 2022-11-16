Matthew McConaughey Calls on Austin to ‘Reveal, Revive and Testify’ in New Music Video

Matthew McConaughey, an alum of the University of Texas at Austin, delivered a new music video celebrating the men’s basketball team. The video was revealed in partnership with the Moody Center before a game between the Longhorns and the Gonzaga Bulldogs from Washington’s Gonzaga University.

In the video produced by Charlie Sexton, McConaughey steps up to the studio mic like a preacher at the podium, donning a white suit and gold aviator glasses. While cutting to shots of Longhorn players running across the court and aerial views of the massive stadium, McConaughey calls upon those listening to “Reveal, revive and testify.”

The video features the Spiritualettes, a gospel group from Texas, singer Melat Kassa, Raul Vallejo on trumpet, Carlos Sosa on saxophone, Anthony Ferrell on keyboard, JJ Johnson on drums, Elijah Ford on bass, and Sexton on lead guitar.

In a statement to Rolling stone, McConaughey, said, “As a longhorn alum and partner in the moody center I wanted to write a fun new anthem to kick off a new day for Texas basketball in the moody center. It’s time to bless the mood.”

The new center is the home of Texas men’s and women’s basketball programs and opened its doors to the city of Austin in April. The $375 million dollar multi-purpose arena is located on the UT campus in Austin, Texas, and holds up to 15,000 people, replacing the historic, 45-year-old Frank Erwin Center.