Matthew Dear Previews Emmylou Harris-Inspired Album With Dual Singles

Preacher’s Sigh & Potion: Lost Album was shelved in 2008

Angie Martoccio

After shelving it for 13 years, Matthew Dear will release Preacher’s Sigh & Potion: Lost Album on June 25th via Ghostly International.

The avant-pop artist and DJ previewed the record with two new singles: “Muscle Beach” (above) and “Supper Times” (below). “Muscle Beach” opens with a thumping acoustic guitar over crispy vocals, while “Supper Times” is an electronic frenzy with silky instrumentation.

 

Preacher’s Sigh was inspired by Emmylou Harris and Dear’s father’s fingerpicking guitar style. “I’d say that was the beginning of this album: realizing I could apply what I’d been doing in the computer to the other music I loved and grew up with,” he said in a statement. “As we age, we get trapped in thinking our output or creativity needs to mature as well. Some of that is unavoidable, but listening to these songs reminds me to not think so much.”

The album follows 2018’s Bunny; you can preorder it now.

Preacher’s Sigh & Potion: Lost Album Tracklist

1. Muscle Beach
2. Sow Down
3. Hikers Y
4. Never Divide
5. All Her Fits
6. Supper Times
7. Crash and Burn
8. Heart to Sing
9. Eye
10. Head
11. Gutters And Beyond

