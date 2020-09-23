The National’s Matt Berninger Dances Through Heartbreak in ‘One More Second’ Video

The National’s Matt Berninger dances through heartbreak in his new video for “One More Second.” The single appears on his upcoming debut solo LP, Serpentine Prison, which arrives on October 16th via Book’s Records in conjunction with Concord Records.

In the Chris Sgroi-directed clip, Berninger performs alone on a stage as well as dances throughout the clip, which is interwoven with scenes of him looking out at a vast arena crowd and shots from the studio. The reflective lyrics, which yearn for a love interest to give him another chance, speak as much to a relationship gone awry as it does to missing other things we may have taken for granted, such as concerts, before the pandemic.

“The last time we were together/Lately, it feels like forever,” he sings alone on a stage over an acoustic opening, as he gazes into a filled arena. “Give me one year to get back on track/Give me one more life to win you back,” he later pleads on the chorus. “Smoke’s in our eyes or in the distance/Either way, we’re gonna miss it/When it’s gone.”

In a statement, Berninger said he penned “One More Second” with Matt Sheehy (of Lost Lander and El Vy) “with the intention for it to be a kind of answer to Dolly Parton’s ‘I Will Always Love You,’ or sort of the other side of that conversation. I just wanted to write one of those classic, simple, desperate love songs that sound great in your car.”

“One More Second” follows previously released Serpentine Prison singles “Distant Axis” and the title-track. Produced by Memphis legend Booker T. Jones, Berninger’s album features contributions from David Bowie bassist Gail Ann Dorsey, Andrew Bird, the Walkmen’s Walter Martin and some of Berninger’s National bandmates.