Matt Berninger Performs Solo Album Cut ‘One More Second’ on ‘Colbert’

Matt Berninger is out now with his debut solo album, Serpentine Prison, and he dropped by The Late Show on Stephen Colbert on Thursday to perform the record’s lead single, “One More Second.”

Colbert had spent much of the show focusing on the final presidential debate, so Berninger’s appearance was a welcomed respite from the political chaos. He and his band performed the song in a warehouse space lit with cool colors, matching the melancholic tone of “One More Second” as the National singer pleaded to make a relationship right again: “Give me one more year to get back on track/Give me one more life to win you back/Smoke’s in our eyes or in the distance/Either way, we’re gonna miss it.”

Berninger released Serpentine Prison earlier this month. Speaking to Rolling Stone prior to the release of the album, Berninger likened it to one of his father’s favorite LPs, Willie Nelson’s Stardust.

“Stardust was one of my dad’s favorite records, and whenever I hear it, I feel a glow from the makes me want to put a sweater on, and I feel safe,” Berninger said. “I wanted it to be a classic record of little weird pop songs that felt just simple and cozy.”

He continued: “I don’t know, I just wanted a cozy record. It’s a pretty dark record, but I think it feels like a safe record. A warm embrace of a record. I didn’t want to push anybody away. I didn’t want to bark at anybody about anything. I just wanted to sing about myself.”