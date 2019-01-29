×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1324: Jordan Peele
Read Next Watch the Mekons' Trippy Joshua Tree Excursion in 'Lawrence of California' Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Experimental Duo Matmos Detail ‘Plastic Anniversary’ Deluxe Edition

Proceeds from box set will benefit the Ocean Cleanup

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
matmos

Electronic duo Matmos will issue a deluxe edition of their new album, 'Plastic Anniversary,' with proceeds benefiting the Ocean Cleanup.

Theo Anthony

Experimental electronic duo Matmos will release a deluxe edition of their upcoming album, Plastic Anniversary. Both the standard album and the deluxe box set are available to pre-order and will arrive March 15th via Thrill Jockey.

Matmos first announced Plastic Anniversary last December, noting that the record had been made entirely out of sounds created by plastic objects, everything from police riot shields to synthetic human fat. While Plastic Anniversary was meant to be a meditation on the “pervasiveness of plastics,” it also celebrates the anniversary of Matmos’ M.C. and Drew Daniel as a couple.

The deluxe edition of Plastic Anniversary will boast an exclusive edition of the album pressed on color vinyl, as well as a bonus track. It will also feature an unplayable “sculptural album” embedded with plastic bottles, plus a stand for the sculpture and a t-shirt (size large). Matmos will also sign each copy of the Plastic Anniversary deluxe edition.

All proceeds from the deluxe edition of Plastic Anniversary will go to the Ocean Cleanup, a Netherlands-based non-profit that develops technology to clean up plastic pollution in the water.

Plastic Anniversary marks Matmos’ first album since 2016’s Ultimate Care II, which was recorded entirely from sounds made by a washing machine.

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1324: Jordan Peele
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad