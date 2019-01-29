Experimental Duo Matmos Detail ‘Plastic Anniversary’ Deluxe Edition

Experimental electronic duo Matmos will release a deluxe edition of their upcoming album, Plastic Anniversary. Both the standard album and the deluxe box set are available to pre-order and will arrive March 15th via Thrill Jockey.

Matmos first announced Plastic Anniversary last December, noting that the record had been made entirely out of sounds created by plastic objects, everything from police riot shields to synthetic human fat. While Plastic Anniversary was meant to be a meditation on the “pervasiveness of plastics,” it also celebrates the anniversary of Matmos’ M.C. and Drew Daniel as a couple.

The deluxe edition of Plastic Anniversary will boast an exclusive edition of the album pressed on color vinyl, as well as a bonus track. It will also feature an unplayable “sculptural album” embedded with plastic bottles, plus a stand for the sculpture and a t-shirt (size large). Matmos will also sign each copy of the Plastic Anniversary deluxe edition.

All proceeds from the deluxe edition of Plastic Anniversary will go to the Ocean Cleanup, a Netherlands-based non-profit that develops technology to clean up plastic pollution in the water.

Plastic Anniversary marks Matmos’ first album since 2016’s Ultimate Care II, which was recorded entirely from sounds made by a washing machine.