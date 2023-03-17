Matchbox Twenty Mark First New Music in Over a Decade With ‘Wild Dogs (Running In A Slow Dream)’

Matchbox Twenty has debuted the first track off Where the Light Goes, out May 26 via Atlantic Records. The upbeat, optimistic song “Wild Dogs (Running In A Slow Dream)” is the rock group’s first new music since their 2012 LP North.

Where the Light Goes, the band’s fifth studio album, was produced by Gregg Wattenberg with band members Paul Doucette and Kyle Cook.

In the years since North, the members of Matchbox Twenty have been pursuing other projects. Frontman Rob Thomas released his fourth solo LP, Chip Tooth Smile, in 2019 and reunited with Santana in 2021 for the single, “Move.”

To support the album, Matchbox Twenty will embark on a 50-plus-date spring and summer tour, dubbed the Slow Dream Tour. The tour will kick off May 16 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, and conclude Aug. 6 at Chicago’s Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Matt Nathanson will open the first half of the tour, while Ben Rector will support the second half.

The Slow Dream Tour is the band’s first since 2017’s A Brief History of Everything tour, which celebrated the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Yourself or Someone Like You.

Tickets are currently on sale via the band’s website. Fans can also purchase limited-edition “instant” collectible CD sets and digital downloads from each tour show via Ticketmaster for a $5 discount when they purchase tickets. VIP ticket buyers will receive a free download card with their purchase of every VIP package.

The Slow Dream Tour

5/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena*

5/18 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre*

5/19 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater*

5/21 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion *

5/ 22 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl*

5/ 24 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center*

5/ 25 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena*

5/27— Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan*

5/28 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre*

5/30 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre*

5/ 31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*

6/2 – Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center*#

6/3 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre*

6/4 – Boise, ID @Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*

6/ 6 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena*

6/8 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha*

6/9 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center*

6/10 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island*#

6/13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center*

6/14 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Center*

6/ 16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center*

6/17 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The Mark*

6/ 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre*

6/ 20 – St. Louis, MO @Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

6/ 21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo*#

6/ 23 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP*

6/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre^

6/29 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion^

6/ 30 – Houston, TX @The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^

7/2 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre^

7/3 – Nashville, TN @Bridgestone Arena^

7/ 5 – Jacksonville, FL @Daily’s Place^

7/7 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^

7/8 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairground^

7/11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion^

7/ 12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek^

7/14 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake^

7/15 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center^

7/16 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion^

7/18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater^

7/19 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center^

7/21 – Gilford, NH @Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion^

7/22 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena^

7/23 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center^

7/26 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach^

7/27 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live^

7/29 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview^

7/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center^

8/1 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater^

8/ 2 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage^

8/ 4 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater^

8/ 5 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center^

8/ 6 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

* Matt Nathanson supporting

^ Ben Rector supporting

~ Hudson Thames supporting