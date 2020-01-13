Matchbox Twenty Plot Sprawling North American Tour

Matchbox Twenty will embark on a massive North American tour this summer with the fittingly loquacious name, Matchbox Twenty 2020.

The trek comprises more than 50 shows, and it kicks off July 17th at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and wraps September 28th at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The Wallflowers will serve as support throughout the run.

Tickets are set to go on sale January 17th at 12 p.m. ET via Live Nation. Matchbox Twenty fan club members will have access to pre-sale tickets starting January 14th at 10 a.m. ET, while Citi cardholders will be able to purchase tickets between January 15th at 10 a.m. local time through January 16th at 10 p.m. local time. Complete information is available on Matchbox Twenty’s website.

Matchbox Twenty’s 2020 tour marks their first since 2017, when they reunited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Yourself or Someone Like You. While Matchbox Twenty hasn’t released an album since 2012’s North, last year frontman Rob Thomas dropped his fourth solo album, Chip Tooth Smile.

“I’m proud to be a part of the greatest pop rock band in the world and I can’t wait to play with them again,” Thomas said in a statement. “Stepping on stage with Matchbox and sharing those songs with the fans feels as natural as breathing to me at this point.”

Matchbox Twenty Tour Dates

July 17 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

July 18 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 19 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 21 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 22 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 24 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 25 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 26 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 28 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 29 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 31 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

August 1 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 2 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

August 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

August 5 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 7 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

August 8 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

August 9 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

August 11 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

August 13 – Memphis, TN @ TBA

August 14 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

August 15 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

August 17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheater

August 18 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amphitheater

August 19 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

August 21 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago

August 22 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

August 23 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

August 25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 26 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

August 27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 29 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 30 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

September 1 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 2 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

September 4 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino

September 5 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

September 6 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

September 8 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

September 10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 12 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

September 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

September 15 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

September 16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

September 17 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

September 19 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 20 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

September 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

September 23 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union OPen Air Theatre at SDSU

September 24 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphiteatre

September 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Palms Casino Resort

September 27 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena

September 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl