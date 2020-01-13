Matchbox Twenty Plot Sprawling North American Tour

Matchbox Twenty will embark on a massive North American tour this summer with the fittingly loquacious name, Matchbox Twenty 2020.
The trek comprises more than 50 shows, and it kicks off July 17th at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and wraps September 28th at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The Wallflowers will serve as support throughout the run.
Tickets are set to go on sale January 17th at 12 p.m. ET via Live Nation. Matchbox Twenty fan club members will have access to pre-sale tickets starting January 14th at 10 a.m. ET, while Citi cardholders will be able to purchase tickets between January 15th at 10 a.m. local time through January 16th at 10 p.m. local time. Complete information is available on Matchbox Twenty’s website.
Matchbox Twenty’s 2020 tour marks their first since 2017, when they reunited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Yourself or Someone Like You. While Matchbox Twenty hasn’t released an album since 2012’s North, last year frontman Rob Thomas dropped his fourth solo album, Chip Tooth Smile.
“I’m proud to be a part of the greatest pop rock band in the world and I can’t wait to play with them again,” Thomas said in a statement. “Stepping on stage with Matchbox and sharing those songs with the fans feels as natural as breathing to me at this point.”
Popular on Rolling Stone
Matchbox Twenty Tour Dates
July 17 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
July 18 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 19 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 21 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
July 22 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 24 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 25 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 26 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 28 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 29 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 31 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
August 1 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 2 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
August 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
August 5 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 7 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
August 8 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
August 9 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
August 11 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
August 13 – Memphis, TN @ TBA
August 14 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
August 15 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
August 17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheater
August 18 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amphitheater
August 19 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis
August 21 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago
August 22 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
August 23 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
August 25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
August 26 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
August 27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
August 29 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 30 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
September 1 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
September 2 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
September 4 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino
September 5 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
September 6 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
September 8 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
September 10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
September 12 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
September 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
September 15 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
September 16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
September 17 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
September 19 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 20 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
September 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
September 23 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union OPen Air Theatre at SDSU
September 24 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphiteatre
September 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Palms Casino Resort
September 27 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena
September 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl