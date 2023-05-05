fbpixel
Push You Around

Matchbox Twenty Settle an Argument on New Song ‘Don’t Get Me Wrong’

The Nineties hitmakers have returned this year with their first new music in a decade
Matchbox Twenty
Matchbox Twenty announce their fifth LP, set for release in May.

Matchbox Twenty are back with the grunge-pop single “Don’t Get Me Wrong,” the second single from their fifth studio album Where the Light Goes.

The track kicks off with a crunchy guitar riff before singer Rob Thomas kicks into the catchy, soulfully delivered tune.

In a statement, Thomas explained the meaning behind the song, “A lot of times, when people have been together for years, you can have arguments that get really heated and keep you on edge. It’s only natural for someone to sometimes think it may be the end. This song was just someone saying, ‘I know I get mad sometimes, but I’m not going anywhere.’”

The band had previously released the song “Wild Dogs (Running in a Slow Dream),” which was their first official new song in a decade. Their latest album will be released on May 26th.

By the time it’s out, they will be a week into their Slow Dream Tour, which kicks off in Vancouver on May 26th. Matt Nathanson, Ben Rector and Hudson Thames will open for the band on different dates throughout the trek, which ends on August 6th in Tinley Park, IL.

