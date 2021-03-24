Liz Phair, Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan, Mary Timony Appear on Matador’s New Podcast

Matador Records has announced Revisionist History, a new podcast featuring the label’s artists and collaborators in conversation.

Linked to the catalog reissue series of the same name, the podcast celebrates album anniversaries with artists discussing each other’s processes and careers. The first episode features Liz Phair, Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan, and Mary Timony.

The three musicians discuss each of their debut albums — Phair’s Exile in Guyville, Snail Mail’s Lush, and Timony’s Mountains — the latter of which turned 20 this month. They also discussed how different the music industry is for women now. “Finally it’s cool to be a girl playing music,” Timony said. “We were such outsiders. It’s like you were a female auto-mechanic or a garbage man.”

Added Phair: “When female artists are rubbed the wrong way by interviews in which they say, ‘Women in music. Women in rock. What do you think?’ It’s not because we don’t want to talk about it. It’s because the person interviewing is not a native speaker of that language. If we could be speaking about it from a sense of fluency, that is when we would open up and start running with the conversation. It’s a problem of still being perceived as other or marginalized or set aside as different that shuts us down.”

Future episodes of Matador’s Revisionist History will feature Kurt Vile, the New Pornographers, Fucked Up, and more.