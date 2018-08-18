Mastodon’s Brent Hinds to Sell Personal Collection of Instruments

Mastodon‘s Brent Hinds is selling off items from his personal instrument collection – guitars, organs and more used in the recording of the heavy metal band’s albums – through Reverb.com.

“There comes a time in your life when you have to get rid of everything and for me, that time is now,” Hinds said in a statement of the sale. “The music gear I’m selling in my Reverb shop is legitimate shit. All of it was heavily used—all over the world on tour, in the studio, and beyond. A lot of early Mastodon work was created on this gear.”

Among the highlights from Hinds’ collection is a trio of V-shaped guitars and a one-of-its-kind double-neck electric guitar that Hinds himself helped design. Other instruments include “a full-sized Hammond Colonnade church organ that can be heard on every Mastodon record before Crack the Skye and a one-of-a-kind Robert Randolph Custom Sierra 13-string pedal steel guitar,” the first-ever of its kind.

In a preview video that accompanies the sale, Hinds called himself “a little bit of a hoarder.” “I love my stuff, even though its just stuff sitting around, I need to make room for some stuff,” Hinds added.

The Official Brent Hinds Reverb Shop opens August 23rd. In recent months, Moby sold his personal record collection and Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett and Linkin Park offloaded their instruments on Reverb.com.