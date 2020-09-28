Watch Mastodon, Russian Circles Members Cover Alice in Chains

Mastodon’s Brann Dailor and Russian Circles’ Mike Sullivan joined for a collaborative version of Alice in Chains’ “Rain When I Die” as part of the “Two Minutes to Late Night” quarantine cover series.

Dailor plays drums on the colorful rendition, adding harmony vocals alongside lead singer Justin Suitor (Painted Wives). Sullivan and Stephen Brodsky (Cave In, Mutoid Man) nail the song’s wah-wah guitars, and host Gwarsenio Hall adds bass. Midway through the track, the quintet break into the riff from another Nineties rock classic, Soundgarden’s “Spoonman.”

“Martin Scorsese’s Alice in Chains doesn’t live here anymore,” reads the video’s YouTube caption. “We covered ‘Rain When I Die’ and we did it with some added panache!”

The Alice in Chains cover is the 23rd installment of the “Two Minutes to Late Night” series, which features bedroom-style videos that benefit the participating artists through Patreon. Recent installments have included a take on Robyn’s “Ever Again” (featuring members of Mastodon and Royal Thunder) and an all-star version of Rush’s “Anthem” (with members of Mastodon, Coheed and Cambria, Tool and Primus).

In early September, Mastodon issued Medium Rarities, a 16-track compilation album featuring covers, soundtrack songs (including “White Walker” from Game of Thrones), live takes, instrumentals, B-sides and one previously unreleased cut (“Fallen Torches”). The band released a new track, “Rufus Lives,” as part of the Bill & Ted Face the Music Soundtrack.

Mastodon have reportedly started work on their eighth studio LP. They’ve yet to announce a release date for the project, which which follows 2017’s Emperor of Sand.