Hear Mastodon’s ‘Rufus Lives’ From ‘Bill and Ted 3’ Soundtrack

The long-awaited Bill & Ted Face the Music hits video-on-demand on Friday, and with it a soundtrack featuring new music by Weezer, Lamb of God, Fidlar and Mastodon, whose “Rufus Lives” premiered Friday.

The track takes its name from the late George Carlin’s character Rufus, Bill and Ted’s time-traveling guide in the series’ first two films; Kristen Schaal plays Rufus’ daughter Kelly in Face the Music.

“Rufus Lives” isn’t the only new music Mastodon fans will receive in the coming months: The band recently announced plans to release Medium Rarities, a 16-song collection of live tracks, instrumentals, their Game of Thrones cut “White Walker” and the new song “Fallen Torches.”

The Bill & Ted Face the Music soundtrack also features Weezer’s “Beginning of the End” as well as a pair of tracks by the Wyld Stallyns, the in-movie band featuring Alex Winter’s Bill S. Preston Esq. and Keanu Reeves’ Ted Theodore Logan.