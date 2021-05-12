Mastodon Drop ‘Forged by Neron’ From ‘Dark Nights: Death Metal’ Soundtrack

Mastodon have released a new song, “Forged by Neron,” from the upcoming soundtrack for the comic book series, Dark Nights: Death Metal, which will be released June 18th via DC Comics and Loma Vista Recordings.

The soundtrack is meant to serve as a companion to the series, which was created by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo, and wrapped its run in January. Composer Tyler Bates served as the soundtrack’s executive producer, asking the contributing artists to create music inspired by Dark Nights: Death Metal, which is set in a twisted world where the Justice League is forced to contend with the Dark Multiverse and Batman’s evil counterpart, the Batman Who Laughs.

Mastodon’s new song, “Forged by Neron,” opens the soundtrack and its title alludes to the demon lord of Hell who appears throughout Dark Nights: Death Metal. “We are super excited and honored to be part of the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack!” Mastodon’s Brann Dailor said in a statement. “We’ve all been fans of DC Comics and the Batman universe since we were kids, so it really means a lot for us to be able to add something to that world.”

Along with Mastodon, the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack will feature contributions from Chelsea Wolfe, Rise Against, Manchester Orchestra, Denzel Curry, Idles, and Soccer Mommy. There will also be several collaborations, including a song featuring Health, Tyler Bates, and Deftones’ Chino Moreno, and another with Bates, Dillinger Escape Plan singer Greg Puciato, and drummer Gil Sharone.

The Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack is available to preorder. While it will be released digitally first, a CD version and double-LP vinyl set — with exclusive Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman variant covers — will arrive July 16th.

Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack Tracklist

1. Mastodon – “Forged by Neron”

2. Chelsea Wolfe – “Diana”

3. HEALTH, Tyler Bates – “ANTI-LIFE (feat. Chino Moreno)”

4. Maria Brink, Tyler Bates – “Meet Me In Fire (feat. Andy Biersack)”

5. Grey Daze – “Anything, Anything”

6. Rise Against – “Broken Dreams, Inc.”

7. Manchester Orchestra – “Never Ending”

8. Denzel Curry, PlayThatBoiZay – “Bad Luck”

9. Carach Angren – “Skull With a Forked Tongue”

10. Starcrawler – “Good Time Girl”

11. GUNSHIP, Tyler Bates – “Berserker (feat. Dave Lombardo)”

12. Greg Puciato, Tyler Bates, Gil Sharone – “Now You’ve Really Done It”

13. Show Me The Body – “Stone Cold Earth”

14. IDLES – “Sodium”

15. Soccer Mommy – “Kissing in the Rain”