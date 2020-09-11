See Mastodon’s Interstellar ‘Fallen Torches’ Video

To celebrate the release of Mastodon’s collection Medium Rarities — which also marks their own 20th anniversary — the metal band has shared the video for “Fallen Torches,” one of the unreleased tracks featured on the compilation out now.

The opening of the video, directed by Hey Beautiful Jerk and Machina-Infinitum, is reminiscent of the slow pan across giant spaceships seen in the Star Wars series before venturing off into other interstellar images, all soundtracked by “Fallen Torches,” which Mastodon recorded in 2019 but held until Medium Rarities.

“Originally planned to be released in support of a European tour, the track was delayed so the band could focus on the release of Stairway to Nick John, a tribute to their late, long-time manager Nick John, with proceeds going to the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research in his honor,” the band previously said in a statement. “‘Fallen Torches’ is written by Mastodon and features guest vocals by long-time friend and collaborator Scott Kelly from the band Neurosis.”

Medium Rarities is a 16-song collection of live tracks, instrumentals, their Game of Thrones cut “White Walker,” as well as covers of songs by Metallica, Flaming Lips and Feist. Mastodon also recently released their new song “Rufus Lives” from the Bill & Ted Face the Music soundtrack. The band is currently work on the follow-up to 2017’s Emperor of Sand.