Mastodon Cancel Tour With Dinosaur Jr. Due to ‘Critical Situation’

Georgia metal outfit cites “critical situation of a member of the Mastodon family”

Mastodon - Troy SandersMastodon in concert at Austin360 Amphitheater, USA - 11 May 2018

Mastodon and Dinosaur Jr. have canceled their upcoming September tour due to an unspecified "critical situation."

Mastodon and Dinosaur Jr. have canceled their upcoming tour due to an unspecified “critical situation.” The 13-date trek was set to kick off September 1st in Edmonton, Canada and wrap September 21st in Silver Spring, Maryland.

“Mastodon regrets to inform fans that due to a critical situation of a member of the Mastodon family, their upcoming tour with Dinosaur Jr. will be cancelled,” the band said in a statement. “Mastodon would like to extend their sincerest thanks to their loyal fans as well as the fans of Dinosaur Jr. for their support and understanding at this time.”

Mastodon noted that tickets at VIP upgrades would be refunded at the point of purchase. The band said they also hoped to make up the canceled shows in the future, “but as of now, no plans for rescheduling have been set.”

On Twitter, Dinosaur Jr. shared a statement that noted, as a result of the tour cancellation, their own August 31st gig in Missoula, Montana would also be canceled. The rock outfit said they were working to reschedule both the Missoula show and other concerts in some of the cities they were supposed to visit with Mastodon.

Last year, Mastodon released their seventh album, Emperor of Sand, as well as an EP, Cold Dark Place. Dinosaur Jr.’s last LP, Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not, arrived in 2016.

Newswire

