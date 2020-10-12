Watch Mastodon, Baroness Members Cover Ozzy Osbourne

Mastodon’s Brann Dailor and Baroness’ Sebastian Thomson linked up for a Halloween-appropriate quarantine cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s 1981 track “Over the Mountain.”

Dailor — hamming it up for the camera in a long black wig and an “Ozzy for President” T-shirt, flanked by a pair of fake skeletons — sings lead on the heavy track, with Thomson on drums. They’re joined by Darkest Hour’s Mike Schleibaum (guitar), Kvelertak’s Marvin Nygaard (bass) and Jordan “Gwarsenio Hall” Olds, host of the “Two Minutes to Late Night” series (guitar).

“Diary of a Sad Man! We covered Ozzy Osbourne’s favorite song about hiking with some spooky folks from some spooky bands we love,” the show wrote in the clip’s YouTube caption.

Mastodon members have become regulars for the long-running covers project: Dailor recently joined Russian Circles’ Mike Sullivan and others to tackle Alice in Chains’ Rain When I Die,” and guitarist Bill Kelliher played on an all-star rendition of Rush’s “Anthem” that also featured Primus’ Les Claypool, Tool’s Danny Carey, Coheed and Cambria’s Claudio Sanchez and Mutoid Man’s Stephen Brodsky.

The Osbourne cover is the 25th installment of the Patreon-supported project, created to assist musicians creatively and financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mastodon recently issued the Medium Rarities compilation, which features covers, soundtrack songs (including “White Walker” from Game of Thrones), live cuts, instrumentals, B-sides and a previously released track (“Fallen Torches”). The band — who released their latest studio LP, Emperor of Sand, in 2017 — contributed a new tune, “Rufus Lives,” to the Bill & Ted Face the Music Soundtrack.