Massive Attack Ready ‘Mezzanine’ 20th Anniversary Reissue

Massive Attack will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their landmark 1998 album Mezzanine with a limited edition reissue that boasts unreleased remixes and more.

The 3-LP deluxe reissue features the newly remastered Mezzanine alongside a disc packed with eight unreleased Mad Professor dub remixes. The remixes were initially bound for a Mezzanine remix album – Mad Professor previously reworked Massive Attack’s 1994 LP Protection as No Protection – that was ultimately never released and includes two non-Mezzanine remixes, “Metal Banshee (Mad Professor Mix One)” and “Wire (Leaping Dub).”

The limited edition reissue also feature three colored vinyls, “a 48pp hardback book featuring photos from Nick Knight that show the development of the striking cover imagery + an additional 32pp booklet which is a new edition of the art-book Fitting In” by Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja.

The box set, housed in a heat sensitive book, is available to preorder now ahead of its December 7th release.

Mezzanine [Super Deluxe] Track List

A1 Angel (2018 Remaster)

A2 Risingson (2018 Remaster)

A3 Teardrop (2018 Remaster)

B1 Inertia Creeps (2018 Remaster)

B2 Exchange (2018 Remaster)

B3 Dissolved Girl (2018 Remaster)

C1 Man Next Door (2018 Remaster)

C2 Black Milk (2018 Remaster)

C3 Mezzanine (2018 Remaster)

D1 Group Four (2018 Remaster)

D2 (Exchange) (2018 Remaster)

E1 Metal Banshee (Mad Professor Mix One)

E2 Angel (Angel Dust)

E3 Teardrop (Mazaruni Dub One)

E4 Inertia Creeps (Floating On Dubwise)

F1 Risingson (Setting Sun Dub Two)

F2 Exchange (Mountain Steppers Dub)

F3 Wire (Leaping Dub)

F4 Group Four (Security Forces Dub)