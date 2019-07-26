Hear Young Country Singer Mason Ramsey’s ‘Twang’ EP

After recently saddling up with Lil Nas X on a remix of “Old Town Road,” 12-year-old YouTube star Mason Ramsey is ready with his own EP. On Twang, a five-song release, Ramsey further shows off his love for country music.

The release includes the title track, “Twang,” a previously released song with its own school-set music video that features the line “She loves me for my twang.” It also includes “Puddle of Love,” Ramsey’s first time being credited as a songwriter.

Ramsey, known as the “yodeling kid,” arrived in the spotlight last year after after a video of him singing Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues” in a Southern Illinois Walmart went viral. He’s since signed with Big/Loud Entertainment in partnership with Atlantic Records, who released the new EP, and has collaborated with several other artists, including Little Nas X. Ramsey even opened for Florida Georgia Line and Chris Lane on tour last December before heading out on his own headlining run, the How’s Your Girl & How’s Your Family Tour in April. He’ll head back out on the the How’s Your Girl & How’s Your Family Tour Part 2 in October. Tickets are on sale now.

“We’re not really in the business of signing social media stars to record deals,” Seth England, who runs Big/Loud Entertainment, told Rolling Stone last year. “We’re in the business of signing artist that we think can have a long-term career.”