Mary J. Blige Drops ‘See What You’ve Done’ From ‘Belly of the Beast’ Documentary

Mary J. Blige has released the powerful “See What You’ve Done,” from the new documentary Belly of the Beast.

Co-written by Blige, Nova Wav, and DJ Camper, the track opens with warm piano chords. “What’s goin’ on,” Blige sings. “When I gotta fight for a right that is rightfully mine?/What’s goin’ on.”

Directed by Erika Cohn, Belly of the Beast focuses on Kelli Dillon — a survivor of domestic and state violence and community intervention specialist — and a radical lawyer as they discover the sterilization of women in California prisons and engage in a battle with the Department of Corrections. “I cried when I first listened to the song,” Dillon said in a statement. “When I heard the passion behind her voice, it affirmed my strength, my ability to survive what happened, and fight.”

“I was so moved by the film and Kelli Dillon’s story,” Blige said. “I immediately knew I wanted to be involved, so I teamed up with Nova Wav and DJ Camper to write a song that would amplify the voices of women in prison. No one has the right to make decisions about a woman’s body without her consent and ‘See What You’ve Done’ is an indictment, a testimony, a call to be strong, and an anthem for a movement whose work isn’t done yet.”

Belly of the Beast arrives virtually on Friday, with purchases supporting select theaters in wake of Covid-19. It will have its television debut on PBS on November 23rd.